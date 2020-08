epa07607177 The French flag flutters behind two French Navy Rafale fighter jets on the flight deck of the French nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91), berthed at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore, 28 May 2019. The carrier is the Marine Nationale's first nuclear powered vessel and is currently undertaking a five month deployment in the Mediterrenean sea and Indian ocean as part of French Task Force 473. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON