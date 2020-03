epa08116526 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Harry pose with Meghan Markle during a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 27 November 2017 (reissued 10 January 2020). Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have announced in a statement on 08 January that they will step back as 'senior' royal family members and work to become financially independent. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA