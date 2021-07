epa09368081 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 July 2021. President Duterte delivered, in front of the Philippine Congress, the last SONA of his six-year term on 26 July, amidst accusations from critics of human rights violations, mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged inaction against China related to disputed waters in the West Philippine Sea. EPA-EFE/LISA MARIE DAVID / POOL