epa08183460 US filmmaker Michael Moore addresses supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders at the Bernie 2020 Caucus Concert, a campaign event for Senator Sanders while he's in Washington DC for the impeachment hearings of US President Donald Trump, at Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, USA, 31 January 2020. The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are scheduled for 03 February 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG