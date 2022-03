epa09669199 A Myanmar migrant worker from the nightclub and restaurant sector undergoes a nasal swab test after tourists tested positive for COVID-19 at the tourist spot Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 06 January 2022. Thailand raised its COVID-19 alert to level 4, urging people to work from home and suspend travel. Authorities closed some public areas and limited the number of people gatherings to contain a rapid surge of the outbreak after more than 5,000 COVID-19 coronavirus infections linked with the Omicron variant have been detected. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT