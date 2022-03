- Mykolaiv, Ukraine -20220329- VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT [email protected] These images and video, published on the official Telegram channels of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Governor of Mykolaiv Oblast, Vitaly Kim, show the destruction of the city’s main administrative building - where his office was situated - by a Russian airstrike or shelling on Tuesday 29 March 2022. In a video he said he would have been caught in the blast, which took place at around 9 am local time, but overslept. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that as of midday local time rescuers had found three dead and 22 injured. Their statement reads: “On March 29, at about 08:45 in Mykolayiv, as a result of shelling and hitting a nine-storey administrative building, the central section of the building from the 9th to the 1st floor was destroyed, without subsequent burning. As of 12:00, 3 dead people were released by SES units, 22 people were injured (of which 18 people were rescued and released from the rubble by SES units, who were transferred to the SES). -PICTURED: General View (Mykolaiv Governor Saved From Russian Attack After Having Overslept) -,Image: 673801721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: General View (Mykolaiv Governor Saved From Russian Attack After Having Overslept), Credit line: Profimedia