epa09951163 Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk during a visit with US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi (both not pictured) to the farm of a Polish farmer Wiktor Szmulewicz (not pictured) in Stare Swiecice, east-central Poland, 16 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT