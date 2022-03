Volunteers sort and load donated basic goods into boxes and bags, in Lugano, Switzerland, 02 March 2022 (issued 03 March 2022). Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/,Image: 666126966, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia