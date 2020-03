02 March 2020, England, London: A unique 7 kilo gold James Bond coin, designed by Royal Mint designer Laura Clancy - which is the largest coin with the highest face value to be produced in the Mint's 1,100-year history - can be seen displayed during the launch of a new James Bond coin and gold bar collection ahead of the release of the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' at the Bond in Motion exhibition at the London Film Museum. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa