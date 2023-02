epa10429121 (FILE) - A US Army Abrams tank fires during the Saber Strike military exercises in Adazi military training area, Latvia, 11 June 2016 (reissued 25 January 2023). The US are to send some 31 of their M1 Abrams tanks to the Ukraine, US President Biden announced on 25 January 2023. The annnouncement comes the same day Germany cleared the way for deliveries of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine territory on 24 February 2022, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA *** Local Caption *** 52817165