epa09614631 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Riga, Latvia, 01 December 2021. Latvia is hosting on 30 November and 01 December a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting for the first time. To address current security challenges, NATO Allies are exchanging views on cooperation with partner countries and the European Union, and also begin their discussions on a new strategic concept for the Alliance. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS