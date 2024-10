June 1, 2023, Bulboaca, Anenii Noi District, Moldova: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, stands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, left, before signing an agreement on the sidelines of the Summit of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle, June 1, 2023 in Bulboaca, Moldova. (Credit Image: © Pool /Ukrainian Presidentia/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire)