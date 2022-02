epa09741301 NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Lithuania soldiers attend the ceremony mark the fifth anniversary of NATO?s enhanced Forward Presence in Rukla Army Base, Lithuania, 09 February 2022. High-ranking Lithuania?s, NATO officials, ministers and chiefs of defence of contributing nations participated in ceremony to mark the fifth anniversary of NATO?s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in the eastern part of the Alliance. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS