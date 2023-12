Wetterbild:Wintereinbruch in Muenchen am 01.12.2023 .Starke Schneefaelle in Bayern sorgen fuer Schneechaos,Winterdienst,Schneeraeumfahrzeug im Einsatz, *** Weather picture onset of winter in Munich on 01 12 2023 Heavy snowfalls in Bavaria cause snow chaos, winter service, snow removal vehicle in use,,Image: 826103378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Credit images as "Profimedia/ IMAGO", Model Release: no