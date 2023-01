A picture taken on January 16, 2023 shows debris of a vocational school which was used as a temporary deployment centre for Russian soldiers after it was hit by a Ukrainian strike on New Year's Eve in the Russian-controlled town of Makiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk. Russia has acknowledged its worst-ever military losses from a single Ukrainian attack with the death of at least 89 servicemen in Makiivka in eastern Ukraine over New Year.,Image: 750130803, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no