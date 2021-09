The 'Health Pass' opponents walk through the streets of Nice for the 8th consecutive Saturday. Several thousand people have expressed their opposition to the health pass but also sometimes to the vaccine, the mask or the French government in general. The demonstration started from Place Garibaldi before joining Place Masséna and Avenue Jean Médecin. Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 630397530, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -DEU, -ITA, -MEX, -PER, -PRT, -ESP, -CHE, -GBR, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia