epa09350338 Thousands of protesters gather by the Louvre pyramid during a demonstration against the COVID-19 vaccination in Paris, France, 17 July 2021. In a recent TV statement, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France will extend the use of its Vaccinal Passeport to cultural place, transport, restaurant, etc, after Covid-19 infections soared this week because of the more infectious Delta variant. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT