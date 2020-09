Noi tensiuni în Mediterana. Grecia anunță achiziții de armament. Avertismentul lui Erdogan: ”Nu căutaţi ceartă cu noi”

epa08452649 An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the Turkish drilling vessel 'Fatih' on its way to the Black Sea from Istanbul's Marmara sea on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 May 2020. The ship set sail for a drilling mission in the Black Sea, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on 29 May 2020. Turkey's first domestic ultra deepwater drillship 'Fatih' is 229 meters long and weighs 51,283 gross tons. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU