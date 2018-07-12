După ce a câştigat în 2015 şi 2016 premiul pentru cel mai bun serial dramatic şi a obţinut în total 38 de statuete, ”Game of Thrones” nu a participat anul trecut la gală, având în vedere că din motive de producţie premiera celui de-al şaptelea său sezon s-a amânat până în vară, ceea ce l-a împiedicat să se înscrie în această competiţie.

De golul lăsat de lipsa sa a profitat însă ”The Handmaid’s Tale”, care şi-a adjudecat anul trecut premiul Emmy pentru cel mai bun serial dramatic dar și serialul ”Westworld”.

Anul acesta, “Game of Thrones" a adunat 22 de nominalizări, urmat de Westworld" cu 21 de nominalizări, la egalitate cu show-ul de televiziune "Saturday Night Live". Netflix a strâns 112 nominalizări, alături de rețeaua de televiziune NBC-108.

Nominalizări premiile Emmy 2018-Lista completă Sursa: variety.com

Actorul principal într-o miniserie sau film

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso")

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose")

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower")

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar")

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister")

Actriță principală într-o miniserie sau film

Laura Dern (“The Tale")

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner")

Michelle Dockery (“Godless")

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders")

Regina King (“Seven Seconds")

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult")

Actor principal într-un serial de comedie

Donald Glover (“Atlanta")

Bill Hader (“Barry")

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish")

William H. Macy (“Shameless")

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Ted Danson (“The Good Place")

Actriță principală într-un serial de comedie

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things")

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish")

Allison Janney (“Mom")

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie")

Issa Rae (“Insecure")

Actor principal într-un serial dramă

Jason Bateman (“Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us")

Ed Harris (“Westworld")

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans")

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us")

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld")

Actrița principală într-un serial dramă

Claire Foy (“The Crown")

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black")

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale")

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve")

Keri Russell (“The Americans")

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld")

Reality-show

“The Amazing Race"

“American Ninja Warrior"

“Project Runway"

“RuPaul’s Drag Race"

“Top Chef"

“The Voice"

Talk-show-uri umoristice

“Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

“Portlandia" (IFC)

“Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show" (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris" (TruTV)

“I Love You, America" (Hulu)

Talk-show-uri cu vedete

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

“Jimmy Kimmel Live"

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

“Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Miniserii

“The Alienist"

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

“Genius: Picasso"

“Godless"

“Patrick Melrose"

Seriale de comedie

“Atlanta" (FX)

“Barry" (HBO)

“Black-ish" (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

“GLOW" (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley" (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Seriale-drame

“The Handmaid’s Tale"

“Game of Thrones"

“This Is Us"

“The Crown"

“The Americans"

“Stranger Things"

“Westworld"

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones")

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale")

David Harbour (“Stranger Things")

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland")

Matt Smith (“The Crown")

Actriță în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale")

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things")

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale")

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones")

Thandie Newton (“Westworld")

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale")

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Louie Anderson (“Baskets")

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live")

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live")

Henry Winkler (“Barry")

Actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta")

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live")

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW")

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live")

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live")

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne")

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace")

Filme de televiziune

“Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)

“Flint" (Lifetime)

“Paterno" (HBO)

“The Tale" (HBO)

“Black Mirror: USS Callister" (Netflix)

Reality-show-uri de nișă

“Antiques Roadshow" (PBS)

“Fixer Upper" (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount)

“Queer Eye" (Netflix)

“Shark Tank" (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are?" (TLC)

Reality-show-uri generaliste

“Born This Way" (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch" (Discovery)

“Intervention" (A&E)

“Naked and Afraid" (Discovery Channel)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked" (VH1)

“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell" (CNN)

Reality-show-uri de competiție

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell")

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games")

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race")

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway")

Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night")

Actor în rol secundar într-o miniserie

Jeff Daniels (“Godless")

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar")

John Leguizamo (“Waco")

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower")

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Actriță în rol secundar într-o miniserie

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert")

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult")

Merritt Wever (“Godless")

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum" (Black Mirror))