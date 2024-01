Scandal de plagiat în Norvegia. O campanie pornită de un ministru împotriva studenților care își copiază lucrările s-a întors împotriva Guvernului

Oslo 20211014.The new government with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (Labor Party), Minister of Finance Trygve Magnus Slagsvold Vedum (Centre Party), Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Hadia Tajik (Labor Party), Minister of Research and Higher Education Ola Borten Moe (Social Democrats), Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Bjrnar Skjran ( Labor Party, Minister for Development Aid Anne Beathe Kristiansen Tvinnereim (Social Democrats), Minister for Climate and Environmental Protection Espen Barth Eide (Labor Party), Minister for Children and Families Kjersti Toppe (Centre Party), Minister for Local Government Bjorn Aril Gram (Centre Party), Minister for Transport Jon-Ivar Nygaard (Labor Party), Minister of Petroleum and Energy Marte Mjos Persen (Labor Party), Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Anette Trettebergstuen (Labor Party), Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre (Labor Party), Minister of Education Tonje Brenna (Labor Party), Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl (Centre Party), Minister of Defense Odd Roger Enoksen (Centre Party ), Minister of Health and Care Services Ingvild Kjerkol (Labor Party), Minister of Agriculture and Food Sandra Borch (Centre Party) and Foreign Minister Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt (Labor Party) at Slottsplassen. Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten / NTB,Image: 638431017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Contributor country restriction: Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide, Worldwide. Contributor usage restriction: Advertising and promotion, Consumer goods, Direct mail and brochures, Indoor display, Internal business usage, Commercial electronic. Contributor media restriction: {484778C8-EE7E-41D3-AE87-C909288B99AF}, {484778C8-EE7E-41D3-AE87-C909288B99AF}, {484778C8-EE7E-41D3-AE87-C909288B99AF}, {484778C8-EE7E-41D3-AE87-C909288B99AF}, {484778C8-EE7E-41D3-AE87-C909288B99AF}, {484778C8-EE7E-41D3-AE87-C909288B99AF}., Model Release: no