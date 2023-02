An aerial photo taken on February 14, 2023 shows flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Awatoto, near the city of Napier. New Zealand declared a national state of emergency on February 14 as Cyclone Gabrielle swept away roads, inundated homes and left more than 100,000 people without power.,Image: 755880982, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: New Zealand OUT, Model Release: no