epa09534920 A street vendor sits near a sign advertising job openings in a retail store in New York, New York, USA, 20 October 2021. The U.S. economy is continuing to struggle with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. Labor Department reporting weaker than expected job growth in September, in part because of difficulties filing open jobs, as well as ongoing concerns about inflation and supply chain disruptions. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE