ROME, April 12, 2020 A nurse puts on protective equipment before entering the COVID-19 department at Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 19,468 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 152,271, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department on Saturday. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)