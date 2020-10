Ferrari Press Agency Sheepdog 1 Ref 11768 20/05/20 See Ferrari text Picture must credit: Rocos A robot sheepdog which can be remote controlled from anywhere in the world, is being prepared for farms of the future,And it will also be able to inspect crops and help farmers with land management.The plan is to utilize four-legged robot Spot, developed by US company Boston Dynamics, and already on the market.The firm has joined forces with robotics software company Rocos , based in New Zealand, to enhance Spot’s existing capabilities.Rocos will be providing all the requirements for remote missions.As a mobile, durable, and customisable robot, Spot has been built to go where other robots can’t. It can navigate rugged terrain and right itself if it topples over.It is already being prepared to do factory inspections, able to squeeze into spaces where humans cannot.Now it is moving into agriculture.Images have been shown of spot helping regular sheepdogs with their herding in New Zeeland.The Boston Dynamics team based in the US, were able to navigate previously uncharted terrain for the experiment, remotely accessing Spot through Roco software, OPS: The Boston Dynamics Spot with Rocos sofware being remotely controlled from the USA , sheep herding in New Zealand