În timpul zborului către baza americană Ramstein, din Germania, când avionul se afla la peste 8.500 de metri altitudine, tânăra afgană a trecut prin momente delicate: a avut complicații din cauza presiunii scăzute.

During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mothers life. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

„Pilotul a decis să coboare în altitudine pentru a mări presiunea din aeronavă. Așa am stabilizat situația și am salvat viața mamei”, se arată în postarea de pe Twitter.

A născut după aterizare

Când avionul a aterizat la baza din Germania, personalul medical militar a ajutat-o pe femeie să nască.

During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mothers life. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Mama și copilul, o fetiță, au fost apoi transportate la o clinică medicală din apropiere și sunt în stare bună.

Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Sâmbătă, Departamentul Apărării a difuzat imagini emoționante cu soldații americani care au grijă de bebelușii afgani abandonați pe aeroportul din Kabul.

Citeşte şi:

Avertismentul SUA: teroriştii din Statul Islamic ar putea ataca aeroportul din Kabul

Veneția va introduce o taxă de acces pentru a reduce numărul de turiști. Cât va costa biletul

Mecanismul care ar trebui să-i ajute pe muncitorii străini rămași fără job în România a ajuns la 100 de oameni din 20.000

PARTENERI - GSP.RO Momente grele pentru o gimnastă româncă, medaliată cu aur la Olimpiadă. S-a internat în sanatoriu la doar 33 de ani

Playtech.ro ȘOC! Ce se întâmplă cu apartamentul în care a murit Elodia Ghinescu. Vecinii sunt disperați

Observatornews.ro Om de afaceri acuzat că a abuzat sexual o femeie, în timp ce soția lui dormea ​​lângă el în pat, în UK: ''Un atac șocant''

HOROSCOP Horoscop 22 august 2021. Scorpionii, în ansamblu, se simt luați pe sus de anumite deciziile ale unor apropiați

Știrileprotv.ro Familie ucisă de o posibilă algă otrăvitoare. Unde au fost găsite trupurile părinților, fiicei de 1 an și al câinelui

Telekomsport O sportivă de naţională susţine că s-a ales cu o boală gravă după ce s-a vaccinat împotriva Covid. "Cine plăteşte preţul?". E contrariată de ce i se întâmplă

PUBLICITATE Frumusețe fără filtre și discuții sincere despre încredere, cu tinere din Generația Z. Episodul 2: Mara Oprea, regizoare