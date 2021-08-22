În timpul zborului către baza americană Ramstein, din Germania, când avionul se afla la peste 8.500 de metri altitudine, tânăra afgană a trecut prin momente delicate: a avut complicații din cauza presiunii scăzute.

„Pilotul a decis să coboare în altitudine pentru a mări presiunea din aeronavă. Așa am stabilizat situația și am salvat viața mamei”, se arată în postarea de pe Twitter.

A născut după aterizare

Când avionul a aterizat la baza din Germania, personalul medical militar a ajutat-o pe femeie să nască.

Mama și copilul, o fetiță, au fost apoi transportate la o clinică medicală din apropiere și sunt în stare bună.

Sâmbătă, Departamentul Apărării a difuzat imagini emoționante cu soldații americani care au grijă de bebelușii afgani abandonați pe aeroportul din Kabul.

Citeşte şi:

Avertismentul SUA: teroriştii din Statul Islamic ar putea ataca aeroportul din Kabul

Veneția va introduce o taxă de acces pentru a reduce numărul de turiști. Cât va costa biletul

Mecanismul care ar trebui să-i ajute pe muncitorii străini rămași fără job în România a ajuns la 100 de oameni din 20.000

PE ACELAȘI SUBIECT
   
Momente grele pentru o gimnastă româncă, medaliată cu aur la Olimpiadă. S-a internat în sanatoriu la doar 33 de ani
PARTENERI - GSP.RO
Momente grele pentru o gimnastă româncă, medaliată cu aur la Olimpiadă. S-a internat în sanatoriu la doar 33 de ani
ȘOC! Ce se întâmplă cu apartamentul în care a murit Elodia Ghinescu. Vecinii sunt disperați
Playtech.ro
ȘOC! Ce se întâmplă cu apartamentul în care a murit Elodia Ghinescu. Vecinii sunt disperați
Om de afaceri acuzat că a abuzat sexual o femeie, în timp ce soția lui dormea ​​lângă el în pat, în UK: ''Un atac șocant''
Observatornews.ro
Om de afaceri acuzat că a abuzat sexual o femeie, în timp ce soția lui dormea ​​lângă el în pat, în UK: ''Un atac șocant''
Horoscop 22 august 2021. Scorpionii, în ansamblu, se simt luați pe sus de anumite deciziile ale unor apropiați
HOROSCOP
Horoscop 22 august 2021. Scorpionii, în ansamblu, se simt luați pe sus de anumite deciziile ale unor apropiați
Familie ucisă de o posibilă algă otrăvitoare. Unde au fost găsite trupurile părinților, fiicei de 1 an și al câinelui
Știrileprotv.ro
Familie ucisă de o posibilă algă otrăvitoare. Unde au fost găsite trupurile părinților, fiicei de 1 an și al câinelui
O sportivă de naţională susţine că s-a ales cu o boală gravă după ce s-a vaccinat împotriva Covid. "Cine plăteşte preţul?". E contrariată de ce i se întâmplă
Telekomsport
O sportivă de naţională susţine că s-a ales cu o boală gravă după ce s-a vaccinat împotriva Covid. "Cine plăteşte preţul?". E contrariată de ce i se întâmplă
Frumusețe fără filtre și discuții sincere despre încredere, cu tinere din Generația Z. Episodul 2: Mara Oprea, regizoare
PUBLICITATE
Frumusețe fără filtre și discuții sincere despre încredere, cu tinere din Generația Z. Episodul 2: Mara Oprea, regizoare
Urmărește cel mai nou VIDEO
Știri
VIDEO Cei 142 de pompieri români plecați să ajute la stingerea incendiilor au ajuns în Grecia
Parteneri
Parteneri
Parteneri
RECOMANDĂRI
TRENDING NEWS
PARTENERI
ULTIMELE ȘTIRI
   