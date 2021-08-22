În timpul zborului către baza americană Ramstein, din Germania, când avionul se afla la peste 8.500 de metri altitudine, tânăra afgană a trecut prin momente delicate: a avut complicații din cauza presiunii scăzute.
During a flight
from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went
into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander
decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft,
which helped stabilize and save the mothers life.
During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mothers life.— Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021
„Pilotul a decis să coboare în altitudine pentru a mări presiunea din aeronavă. Așa am stabilizat situația și am salvat viața mamei”, se arată în postarea de pe Twitter.
A născut după aterizare
Când avionul a aterizat la baza din Germania, personalul medical militar a ajutat-o pe femeie să nască.
Mama și copilul, o fetiță, au fost apoi transportate la o clinică medicală din apropiere și sunt în stare bună.
Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.— Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021
Sâmbătă, Departamentul Apărării a difuzat imagini emoționante cu soldații americani care au grijă de bebelușii afgani abandonați pe aeroportul din Kabul.
