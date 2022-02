epa09780283 FILE A general view of the sea port in Odessa, Ukraine, 04 November 2016 (reissued 24 February 2022). Hamburg's port operator HHLA which runs a container terminal at the port of Odessa has stopped its operations there with immediate effect, it was announced 24 february 2022. The port of Odesa is one of the largest ports of the Black and Azov Seas basins, located in the north-western part of the Black Sea on the historically founded merchant ways between East and West. The port is a leader in cargo handling volumes among the ports of Ukraine and the largest passenger port on the Black Sea. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO