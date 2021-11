epaselect epa09440202 A local Soweto resident stands in front of an informative graffiti art work educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the Covid-19 Corona virus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 September 2021. local scientists are monitoring the C.1.2 variant as a variant of interest as it has spread across South Africa, but has been detected at low frequency. To date there are around 100 sequences of C.1.2 reported globally since the variant was first detected in South Africa in May this year. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK