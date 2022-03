O zi de război relatată de ziarele „Pravda”. Ce spune Pravda din Rusia și ce spune Pravda din Ucraina

March 18, 2022, Kyiv, Vynohradar District, Ukraine: A Ukrainian resident burst into tears outside the wreckage of a damaged 5-storey residence in Vynohradar, Kyiv, as missile strikes on the area at about 8 AM local time have been reported by local residents and media, amid Russian Invasion.,Image: 671647654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia