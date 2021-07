epa09108296 A man receives a dose of Vaxzevria (formerly Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca)" against COVID-19 during the vaccination at Bucharest Polyclinic in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 31 March 2021. North Macedonia has started mass inoculation against COVID-19 with 24,000 doses of the Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca) vaccine, which arrived in Skopje on 28 March through the World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX program. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI