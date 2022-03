epa09816853 Ukrainians who fled their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion queue outside an immigration office in Brussels, Belgium, 11 March 2022. A temporary reception center for people fleeing Ukraine was set up in Brussels, where they will be allowed to start immigration formalities. According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), at least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET