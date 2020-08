epa08537046 Yemenis gather to get free food rations from a charity group in Sana'a, Yemen, 09 July 2020. According to reports, the United Nations has warned that war-ridden Yemen is again on the brink of famine because of a lack of donor funds as 80 percent of the Arab country's 29 million-population dependent on humanitarian aid. Yemen is experiencing the world's worst humanitarian crisis, driven by more than five years of war. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB