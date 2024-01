Oscar Pistorius Prozess in Pretoria: Der Angeklagte Oscar Pistorius am Rande der Verhandlung / 050314 *** (140305) -- PRETORIA, March 5, 2014 -- South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius (L) is escorted outside court during a recess on the third day of his trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, March 5, 2014. Pistorius is charged with murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentines Day in 2013 ***