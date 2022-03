epaselect epa09799457 An elderly woman receives water and cleaning products distributed by Ukrainian military members to local residents as behind is seen smoke from a shelling, in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY