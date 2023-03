Pope greeted Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argori, who was kidnapped in Mali in 2017 and recently released at the Vatican Pope Francis during the Mass on the Occasion of the Opening of the Synod of Bishops, The Vatican, Rome, Italy - 10 Oct 2021,Image: 637423251, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Restricted to Editorial Use - No Marketing - No Advertising Campaigns., Model Release: no