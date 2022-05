epa06789276 Nishiki Koi, decorative carp wearing close to 15 kilograms at the Dainichi Koi Farm in the city of Ojiya city, Niigata prefecture, Japan, 05 June 2018. The city of Ojiya is the home place of the Nishiki Koi, or decorative carp fish. The carp fish was originally bred as a food source during long winters in the mountainous region of Japan. In the 1820s it was first bred in a variety of colors and in recent years has become popular world wide as a decorative fish. Prize quality Nishiki Koi can cost upwards of a 100,000 dollars. EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN