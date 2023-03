People leave the Gazprombank Switzerland court case in Zuerich, taken on Wednesday, 8 March 2023 in Zuerich, Switzerland. Four employees of Gazprombank Switzerland (GPBS) in Zurich must stand trial. They are alleged to have breached their duty of care in their dealings with a bank client who is considered a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.,Image: 761239169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Vladimir Putin