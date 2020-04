epa08315413 Punjab police officers stand on duty on a nearly-deserted road after curfew was imposed in the state of Punjab as a pracautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus and Covid 19, in Amritsar, India, 23 March 2020. According to news reports, as many people did not follow the lock down orders in Punjab, the state government has imposed a full curfew till 31 March. The Punjab state government had earlier ordered a lock down from 23-31 March as an emergency measure in wake of the Coronavirus Covid 19 alert. Reports state that total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 415 in India, including 21 in Punjab. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH