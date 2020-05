epa08421178 Citizens cut up a tree that has fallen on a road as Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in the town of Can-avid, Eastern Samar province, the Philippines, 14 May 2020. The typhoon reached the Eastern Samar province as the Southeast Asian country continues to implement a nationwide lockdown prompted by the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JEROME PEDROSA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE