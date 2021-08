Ploaie de cenușă, incendii masive în noapte și mii de oameni fugiți din calea infernului, în Grecia: „O catastrofă biblică”

(210807) -- AFIDNES, Aug. 7, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Firefighters and volunteers try to put out a fire in Afidnes, some 30 kilometers away from the Greek capital of Athens, on Aug. 6, 2021. Greek authorities said on Friday that three people have been arrested for suspected arson, as devastating wildfires continue to scorch thousands of hectares of forest land across the country. TO GO WITH "Three arrested for suspected arson as wildfires rage in Greece",Image: 625877880, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia