Clădiri-cheie din Berlin și Pars, iluminate în culorile albastru și galben, în semn de solidaritate cu Ucraina

Two Ukrainan woman pose with their country's flag in front of the landmark Brandenburg Gate as it is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag amid Russia-West tensions on Ukraine in Berlin on February 23, 2022 following Russia's recognition of eastern Ukrainian separatists Russia faced a furious global diplomatic and economic backlash after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway regions.,Image: 664488065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia