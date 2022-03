Ukrainians take a rest in a school sport hall temporary transformed into a shelter where they are assisted by volunteers in Przemysl, Poland as more than 300 thousand people already fled Ukraine for Poland as a result of Russian invasion on March 3, 2022. As the Russian Federation army crossed Ukrainian borders the conflict between Ukraine and Russian is expected to force up to 4 million Ukrainians to flee. Many of the refugees will seek asylum in Poland. Most escapees arrived to border towns like Przemysl and are relocated to inner cities.,Image: 666155417, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia