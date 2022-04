epa09602360 A man wearing a protective face mask walks down the street on the first day of a nationwide lockdown in Bratislava, Slovakia, 25 November 2021. The lockdown and the national emergency will last until at least 09 December. All restaurants and shops will be closed for 14 days, except for essential stores such as groceries and pharmacies. Schools should remain open but schoolchildren will have to be regularly tested in addition to being required to resume wearing masks during classes. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK