February 16, 2022, Kharkiv Region, Ukraine: A border guard is on duty at the Zhuravlivka checkpoint on the Ukraine-Russia border that remains closed since 2020, Kharkiv Region, northeastern Ukraine. Credit: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform via ZUMA Press Wire