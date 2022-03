US President Joe Biden (R) eats a pizza as he meets with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside Polish Allies to deterrence on the Alliance’s Eastern Flank, in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine, on March 25, 2022.,Image: 673044511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ALTERNATIVE CROP, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia