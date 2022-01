epa09602142 Romania's Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca delivers a speech before a confidence vote on his cabinet during a plenary session of the Parliament assembly, in Bucharest, Romania, 25 November 2021. Following the collapse of the Citu cabinet on 05 October 2021 due to a no-confidence vote in parliament, and the failure of nominated premier Ciolos to pass his cabinet trough a confidence vote on 20 October, Ciuca was nominated as Prime Minister by Romania's President for the second time, now backed by a new coalition formed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania) and national minorities. Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, 54, lately acting as a Defense Minister, is a Romanian politician and retired general of the Romanian Army, who served in Iraq war as Chief of Staff of Romanian forces, and, for a short term, he was leading a caretaker government in December 2020. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT