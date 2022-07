epa10058891 Security police tackle a suspect who is believed to have shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, Japan, 08 July 2022. The suspect identified as Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested and taken into custody. According to Japan's national broadcaster, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died of his injuries on 08 July 2022, hours after being shot during an Upper House election campaign act to support a party candidate, outside Yamato-Saidaiji railway station in Nara, western Japan. EPA-EFE/The Asahi Shimbun - JAPAN OUT - EDITORIAL USE ONLY FOR ONE MONTH until 08 August 2022 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY