Apr 1, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA:Wynn Las Vegas lights up rooms spell out "#VEGAS STRONG" as resorts remain closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a mandatory shutdown of all nonessential businesses in the state including all casinos until at least April 30th to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Credit Image: © Larry Burton/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com)