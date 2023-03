O profesoară britanică de educație fizică de 101 ani a primit diploma la 80 de ani de la absolvire: „Încă înot în fiecare săptămână”

Madge Brown. Two former PE teachers who studied during WW2 have finally recieved their degrees. See SWNS story SWMRcertificate. Retired teachers Madge Brown, 101, and Sheila Gordon, 94, never got a degree when they studied in the 1930's to 40's as their courses were not considered degree-level. Over 70 years later though both have been presented with honorary Bachelor of Education degrees from the University of London.,Image: 762235779, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no