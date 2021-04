Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele patru săptămâni. Cum va fi vremea de Paște

Bucharest, Romania - 16 May 2020: People in Cismigiu Park on the second day of relaxation of the measures taken by the authorities against the COVID-19 pandemic, in Bucharest.,Image: 521320844, License: Royalty-free, Restrictions: Contributor country restriction: Worldwide, Worldwide. Contributor usage restriction: Advertising and promotion, Consumer goods. Contributor media restriction: {AB5D796B-EA30-4955-85D9-175D8BD342C9}, {AB5D796B-EA30-4955-85D9-175D8BD342C9}., Model Release: no