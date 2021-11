People gather for a protest against the health pass (Ensemble pour la Liberte) and other corona measures, in Brussels, Sunday 21 November 2021. Various organizations such as Virus Madness, Hands for Freedom and Vecht Voor Vrijheid are meeting today to "dispel the disproportionate fear of the coronavirus, make a wider scientific voice heard and make people feel citizens that together they are strong. Brussels Protest Against Corona Policy, Brussels, Belgium - 21 Nov 2021,Image: 644239510, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia